Blue Economy 2.0: Five integrated Aqua Parks to be set up

NEW DELHI: In a bid to boost the fisheries sector, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has said that five integrated Aqua Parks will be set up in India.

While presenting the Interim Budget in Parliament on Thursday, the Minister said, “It was our Government which set up a separate Department for Fisheries realising the importance of assisting fishermen. This has resulted in doubling of both inland and aquaculture production.”

The Minister highlighted that seafood export since 2013-14 has also doubled.

Sitharaman announced that the implementation of the Pradhan Mantri Matsya Sampada Yojana (PMMSY) will be stepped up to enhance aquaculture productivity from existing three to five tonnes per hectare; double exports to Rs 1 lakh crore and generate 55 lakh employment opportunities in the near future.

Budget Highlights:

The minister emphasised on Blue Economy 2.0 and announced that for promoting climate-resilient activities a scheme for restoration and adaptation measures, and coastal aquaculture and mariculture with integrated and multi-sectoral approach will be launched.



Sitharaman also announced that a comprehensive programme for supporting dairy farmers will be formulated.

She stated that efforts were already on to control foot and mouth disease. Sitharaman said, “India is the world’s largest milk producer but with low productivity of milch-animals.”

The programme will be built on the success of existing schemes such as Rashtriya Gokul Mission, National Livestock Mission, and Infrastructure Development Funds for dairy processing and animal husbandry, she added.