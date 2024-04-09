Blackstone-backed Aadhar Housing files IPO papers

NEW DELHI: Aadhar Housing Finance Ltd, which is backed by private equity major Blackstone, has filed preliminary papers with capital markets regulator Sebi to raise Rs 5,000 crore through an Initial Public Offering (IPO).

The IPO is a combination of a fresh issue of equity shares worth Rs 1,000 crore and an offer-for-sale (OFS) component of Rs 4,000 crore by promoter BCP Topco VII Pte Ltd, an affiliate of Blackstone Group Inc, according to the Draft Red Herring Prospectus (DRHP) filed on Wednesday.

Currently, BCP Topco holds a 98.72 per cent stake in Aadhar Housing Finance.