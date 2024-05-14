Birla Opus’s interactive expo reaches Chennai

CHENNAI: Aditya Birla Group had entered the Rs 80,000 cr decorative paints market with Birla Opus launched in February 2024, investing Rs 10,000 cr upfront.

Committed to growth, the company plans six manufacturing facilities by 2025. It launched one of its plants in Cheyyar, TN at the beginning of this year. With a capacity of 206 MLPA, the plant now manufactures water-based paints, colorants, and distempers.

Starting May 15, its products will be available across India through a dealer network. With its brand expo in Chennai on May 16 and 17, it has expanded nationwide across 175+ towns.

The company is heralding its market presence through an extensive outdoor campaign too. The expos are designed to demonstrate its range of products, product USPs and provide a platform to the trade partners. Rakshit Hargave, CEO, said, “We are committed to reaching every corner of Bharat through these expos.”