Billing row: Google Play Store axes apps

NEW DELHI: Internet giant Google began removing around 10 apps from its Play Store, a list that reportedly includes popular firms ranging from matrimony and property to audio storytelling platforms, for not complying with its billing policies, which has sharpened the demand for an ‘Indian app store’ that does not arm-twist the firms here into coughing up as large a cut as Google is charging.

Media reports said the list of entities that have been ejected from Play Store included Naukri, Bharat Matrimony, Shaadi, and 99acres, among others. The move attracted strong comments from the affected firms; some of them said they were planning to fight this legally while others highlighted the monopolistic grip that the Android maker has over them.

Announcing its decision to remove apps in a blog post earlier on Friday, Google said the move came after giving developers more than three years to prepare, including three weeks after the Supreme Court’s order in its favour.

While the vast majority of developers were paying their fair share, allowing a small group of developers to get differential treatment creates an uneven playing field, putting all other apps and games at a competitive disadvantage.

It, however, added that existing users would be able to continue to access the apps without interruption and that it continues ‘‘to offer our support to help developers get into compliance’’.

The company said developers may resubmit their apps to be listed on Play Store by opting for one of the three billing options as part of its payment policy: Operate on a consumption-only basis without paying service fee; integrate Google Play’s billing system; or offer an alternative billing system alongside Google Play’s for users in India.

Meanwhile, confirming that at least four of its members have received notices, the Internet and Mobile Association of India (IAMAI) on Friday ‘‘advised’’ Google not to delist any apps from Play Store.

‘‘The affected members of IAMAI are of the view that a substantive hearing of the case is pending before the Supreme Court of India, and Google should not take any coercive action during the pendency of the case,’’ IAMAI said in a statement.

The latest flash in the tug-of-war between the ‘store manager’ and Indian firms that have listed their apps there has brought back the call for a desi store.

“Indian companies will comply - for now. But what India needs is an App Store / Play Store that is a part of Digital Public Infrastructure - like UPI and ONDC. The response needs to be strategic,” said Sanjeev Bikhchandani, the founder of Info Edge, the company that holds Naukri and 99acres that faced the axe. He tagged Union Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal in the post on social media

Not mincing words, Lal Chand Bisu, co-founder and CEO of Kuku FM, another ousted company that had faced a similar experience in 2019, said, “Google is the most evil company for businesses. Our Indian startup system is completely controlled by them… We are now faced with no option but to accept their terms. This will completely destroy our business and make Kuku FM unaffordable for the majority of the country, but when