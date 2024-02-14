BHEL’s net loss at Rs 163 crore in Q3

NEW DELHI: Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd on Tuesday reported a standalone net loss of Rs 163 crore for the October-December quarter of the current financial year.

Its net profit was Rs 31 crore in the same quarter last year.

However, the public sector giant’s standalone revenue from operations rose 4.5 per cent to Rs 5,504 cr during the third quarter of the current fiscal year from Rs 5,264 crore in same period of the previous year.

BHEL had reported a fall in its quarterly profit in the Q4 of 2022-2023 and has been reporting quarterly losses since then owing to input costs.