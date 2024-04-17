BharatPe elevates Nalin Negi as CEO

NEW DELHI: BharatPe has promoted Nalin Negi as its CEO, as per a statement issued on Tuesday. Earlier, he served as the company’s interim CEO and CFO. Negi became interim CEO in January 2023 after the resignation of then-CEO Suhail Sameer.

“We look forward to supporting Nalin Negi in his new role and are grateful for his tremendous contribution as the interim CEO. His extensive experience in the fintech industry and the growth witnessed for BharatPe under his leadership, makes him a natural choice to lead the company,”

BharatPe chairman Rajnish Kumar said in a statement. Negi joined BharatPe in 2022.