BharatBenz launches 2 heavy duty commercial trucks

CHENNAI: BharatBenz on Tuesday launched 2 versions of the HX tipper range series for the construction and mining industry at Oragadam, Chennai.

These Torqshift construction and mining vehicles feature a new heavy-duty rear axle and increased body capacity.

The BharatBenz HX series emphasis on fuel efficiency, safety, reliability, and lower maintenance costs, and the 2828C HX is priced at Rs 56 lakh, meanwhile the 3528CM truck designed for the mining industry is launch at Rs 65 lakh.