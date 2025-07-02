BharatBenz launches 2 heavy duty commercial trucks

Begin typing your search...

    AuthorOnline DeskOnline Desk|2 July 2025 12:05 PM IST
    CHENNAI: BharatBenz on Tuesday launched 2 versions of the HX tipper range series for the construction and mining industry at Oragadam, Chennai.

    The BharatBenz HX series emphasis on fuel efficiency, safety, reliability, and lower maintenance costs, and the 2828C HX is priced at Rs 56 lakh, meanwhile the 3528CM truck designed for the mining industry is launch at Rs 65 lakh.

