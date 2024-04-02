‘Best time to invest in India for entrepreneurs’

NEW DELHI:Sridhar Vembu, founder-CEO of leading cloud software provider Zoho, said on Monday that this is the best time to invest in India for young entrepreneurs from all across the world.

The sense of optimism is real and India is the most dynamic large economy in the world, “poised for decades of solid growth”, Vembu posted on X (formerly Twitter).

“I have been speaking at industry bodies, large company meets, colleges and various other forums in many parts of India,” he wrote.

“I also hear from a lot of Indians living abroad who want to return to India. Just yesterday I met a FAANG (Facebook, Apple, Amazon, Netflix, and Google) engineer who plans to return to rural India”.

As per him, this is the time to invest in the country, which is set to become a global hub for supply chains across industries. “We are investing heavily both within Zoho as well by backing deep R&D driven companies similar to Zoho in outlook.

“Our rule of thumb is simple: if some technology is not yet being developed in India, we are interested in people that are committed to solving that problem, by creating and nurturing the talent that will achieve mastery in that domain,” Vembu explained.

A follower said: “I left my job in Germany and I am happy to report that I am returning to India this month, to be with my people, not sure what I want to do next, hopefully I will be able to contribute in my own way”. Vembu replied: “Best wishes. Welcome back!”