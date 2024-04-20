Bandhan Life charts out aggressive growth strategy

KOLKATA: Bandhan Life Insurance, formerly Aegon Life Insurance, has charted out an aggressive growth strategy to position itself as a major player in the industry.

In February this year, Bandhan Financial Holdings, promoter of Bandhan Bank, completed the acquisition of Aegon Life to extend the group’s reach beyond banking and mutual funds.

A statement by the private life insurer on Friday said that it will add 1,000 employees to its existing team as it aims to fortify its presence in the life insurance industry.

Satishwar B, MD&CEO of Bandhan Life, said “The transition sets the stage for becoming a part of the Bandhan group. With Bandhan Life, we are bolstering our collaborative strengths of digital innovation and robust distribution to enhance the value of all the stakeholders. We are expanding across all relevant product categories”.

He said that looking ahead, Bandhan Life will be a leading multi-channel insurance company in the country over the next five years.

The private life insurer has also created a new brand identity for itself with the tagline ‘Bharat Ki Udaan, Bandhan se’.