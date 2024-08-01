Bajaj Auto sales rise 11% to 3,54,169 units in July

NEW DELHI: Bajaj Auto on Thursday reported an 11 per cent year-on-year growth in total vehicle wholesales, including exports, at 3,54,169 units in July.

The Pune-based automaker had sold 3,19,747 two-wheelers and commercial vehicles in July 2023, according to a company statement.

Total domestic sales (including commercial vehicles) rose 18 per cent to 2,10,997 units in the last month compared to 1,79,263 units sold in the same month last year.

Total exports during the month under review rose 2 per cent to 1,43,172 units from 1,40,484 vehicles in the year-ago period.