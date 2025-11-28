Axis CRE Fund, Tishman Speyer break ground at FinTech city in Chennai

CHENNAI: Axis Commercial Real Estate Fund (Axis CRE Fund), in collaboration with global real estate leader Tishman Speyer, announced the groundbreaking ceremony of its commercial development ‘The Cube’ at FinTech city, Chennai.

‘Fintech City’ is conceptualised and created by Tamil Nadu Industrial Development Corporation (TIDCO) with its infrastructure. Axis CRE Fund has bagged one of the first two plots through the auction process.

The ground breaking ceremony was held on Thursday at the project site, where dignitaries, including TRB Rajaa, TN industries minister, TM Anbarasan, TN MSME minister Arun Roy, secretary, industries department, and Sandeep Nanduri, MD, TIDCO, took part.

This alliance is to develop approximately 400,000 sqft of Grade-A office space, reinforcing Chennai’s position as a fast-growing commercial hub with immense opportunities for businesses and investors.

B Gopkumar, MD-CEO, Axis AMC, said, “Chennai has consistently demonstrated strong fundamentals—robust infrastructure, skilled talent pool, and a progressive industrial ecosystem—which make it an ideal location for Grade-A commercial spaces.”

Raja, said, “The Cube in FinTech City reflects Tamil Nadu’s capabilities to build world-class infrastructure that attracts the best talent, the best companies, and the most forward-looking ideas in the BFSI sector.”

Parvesh Sharma, country head, Tishman Speyer India added, “Together with Axis CRE Fund, we aim to deliver a future-ready workspace that attracts leading businesses and supports Chennai’s expanding financial and technology ecosystem.”