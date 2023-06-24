AWS earmarks $100 mn for generative AI

SAN FRANCISCO: Amazon Web Services (AWS) is investing $100 million in a generative AI innovation centre to help customers build and deploy generative artificial intelligence (AI) solutions.

The programme will connect AWS AI and machine learning (ML) experts with customers around the globe to help them envision, design, and launch new generative AI products, services, and processes.

“The Generative AI Innovation Centre is part of our goal to help every organisation leverage AI by providing flexible and cost-effective generative AI services for the enterprise, alongside our team of generative AI experts to take advantage of all this new technology has to offer,” said Matt Garman, senior vice president of sales, marketing and global services at AWS.

The AI innovation centre team of strategists, data scientists, engineers, and solutions architects will work step-by-step with customers to build bespoke solutions that harness the power of generative AI. Customers will work closely with generative AI experts from AWS and the AWS Partner Network to select the right models, define paths to navigate technical or business challenges, develop proofs of concepts, and make plans for launching solutions at scale, said the company. Highspot, Lonely Planet, Ryanair, and Twilio are engaging with the Innovation Center to explore developing generative AI solutions.