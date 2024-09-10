Automated welding gets boost at BHEL, Tiruchy

TIRUCHY: BHEL Director (HR) Krishna Kumar Thakur, visited the facilities at Welding Research Institute (WRI) and the training facilities of Common Engineering Facility Centre (CEFC) funded by Ministry of Heavy Industries, Government of India, inaugurated the robotic gas shielded welding station on Tuesday.

According to BHEL officials, the new welding station would assist in imparting training in the field of automated welding for the trainees under CEFC project. Subsequently, he interacted with general managers, product and functional heads, a cross-section of executives and representatives of employee unions and other associations during his visit.

He also visited various production facilities of boiler production, advanced technology products, valves production, seamless steel tube plant, and other civic amenities at Kailasapuram Township of BHEL Tiruchy.

Later, Thakur inaugurated a new indoor shuttle badminton court at BHEL community centre in Kailasapuram Township as an additional facility for the benefit of employees.