Auto retail on strong wicket in TN, Puducherry

NEW DELHI: Domestic passenger vehicle dispatches from companies to dealers rose 13 per cent year-on-year to 4,49,616 units in January, industry body SIAM said on Friday.
The vehicle dispatches stood at 3,99,386 units in January 2025.
Two-wheeler sales rose 26 per cent to 19,25,603 units last month as against 15,26,218 units in January last year, SIAM said in a statement.
Three-wheeler dispatches to dealers rose 30 per cent year-onyear to 75,725 units as against 58,167 units in the year-ago period, it added.
Meanwhile, FADA Tamil Nadu and Puducherry state chairperson, Rajavel S said, “Jubilant January 2026 for entire Tamil Nadu and Pondicherry.
Both the states have surpassed the all-India growth consistently from April 25 to January 2026. The two-wheeler industry has witnessed more than 25 per cent this Jan’26 viz Jan’25. The increase in all segments are being seen as a good sign for the entire automobile dealer fraternity.”
In TN, commercial vehicles reported the highest growth of 38.52 per cent with an uptake of 9,106 CVs last month compared to 6,574 units in January 2025. Over 2-lakh vehicles were retailed in January 2026 against 1.60 lakh vehicles, a release from Federation of Automobile Dealers Associations (FADA) said.
Similarly 5,781 three-wheelers were retailed last month compared to 4,437 units, registering
Over 2-lakh vehicles were retailed in January 2026 against 1.60 lakh vehicles in TN, as per FADA release
an increase of 30.29 per cent. Passenger vehicles, tractors also reported record sales.
In Puducherry, CVs saw 35 per cent surge in sales with 78 units sold last month compared to 58 in January 2025. A record 7,456 two-wheelers were retailed this year in January against 5,920 units in January 2025, an increase of 25.95 per cent. Passenger vehicles saw a 7 per cent rise in January 2026 with 1,781 units retailed against 1,663 PVs in January 2025.