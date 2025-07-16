AU SFB supports critical care unit at CMC

VELLORE: AU Small Finance Bank (SFB) has extended critical support to CMC, Vellore, by donating a ventilator and four patient monitors under its CSR initiative.

This contribution will boost critical care capacity at CMC’s Surgical Intensive Care Unit (SICU). The ventilator is expected to benefit around 60 patients annually, many of whom require 5-6 days of intensive respiratory support post-surgery. Additionally, each patient monitor will assist in the recovery of 3-4 post-operative patients daily, benefiting over 900 patients per monitor every year. In total, the initiative is expected to directly benefit more than 3,600 patients annually.

CMC Vellore serves over 34 lakh patients every year from across India and neighbouring SAARC countries, including Bangladesh, offering charitable healthcare subsidies exceeding Rs 400 crore.

With its 3,701-bed multi-speciality infrastructure and presence across TN and Andhra Pradesh, the donated equipment will bolster CMC’s efforts in delivering timely, affordable, and high-quality post-surgical care to patients who often travel hundreds of kilometres for treatment.

Sanjay Agarwal, founder, MD-CEO, AU Small Finance Bank said, "This partnership reflects our commitment to strengthening healthcare infrastructure where it's needed most.”

Dr Vikram Mathews, director, CMC Vellore, said, “We look forward to continuing this CSR partnership in the years ahead to directly benefit our patients.”