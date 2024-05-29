Astro turf: What does your future behold, just ask Minmini

CHENNAI: Minmini App, the World’s first hyper-local Social App for Tamils, has garnered widespread acceptance not only in Tamil Nadu but also among Tamilians worldwide.

To encourage its users, Minmini app has conducted various contests and events, securing a unique place among its users. In its latest offering, Minmini is organising an app-based digital event #MinminiAstro from 29th – 31 May 2024.

S Shriram, executive vice president, Minmini said, “We are conducting this event in collaboration with renowned astrologers. Users can ask their doubts and questions by posting a video on the Minmini app using hashtag #MinminiAstro.

Questions users could ask could be broad based such as “What does the future hold for me in 2024?” to “When will I get married in 2024?”; or something very specific such as “Do I have opportunities to go abroad before Deepavali this year?” or “Will I get a promotion at work or change my job in the next 3 months?”; or “Is there a chance of me buying a vehicle before my upcoming birthday?,” he added.

Astrologers will respond to users’ questions through Prasanna Jothidam, a method of astrology that involves determining the exact time when a question is asked. Astrologers provide precise answers by calculating the specific time when the question is asked, and this method is highly respected in Vedic astrology.

Prasanna Jothidam is one of the six main branches of Hindu astrology. All responses are given directly by the Astrologers and Minmini App has no direct role in their responses, predictions or outcomes, being a platform for conducting such queries between users and astrologers.

Users interested in receiving these astrological insights at no cost may download the Minmini app from Google Playstore or Apple App store on their mobile, log in with their details, and post their questions via video recordings.

“All the contests conducted by Minmini in the past have received immense support and encouragement from the public. This is the first time a social media app is conducting such an online event with regards to Astrology and I am sure we will win hearts this time too,” sums up Shriram.