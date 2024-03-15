AstraZeneca to expand global tech centre in Chennai

CHENNAI: AstraZeneca India Private Limited (AZIPL), the Global Capability Centre of AstraZeneca, announced on Thursday its plan to expand the scope of its Global Innovation and Technology Centre (GITC) in Chennai, including growing headcount by about 30 per cent across information technology, software, and business services over next two years.

Siva Padmanabhan, MD, AstraZeneca India, said, “Our commitment to putting patients first and our passion to combine science and innovation is the driving force for us to become an integral part of AZ’s digital transformation journey. With this expansion, GITC Chennai is set to make a significant contribution to AstraZeneca’s global presence, highlighting our confidence towards the pool of talent available.”