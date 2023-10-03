Begin typing your search...

Ashok Leyland September sales up 9% at 19,202 units

The company had sold a total of 17,549 units in September 2022, Ashok Leyland said in a statement.

ByPTIPTI|3 Oct 2023 5:35 AM GMT
Ashok Leyland September sales up 9% at 19,202 units
Representative image

NEW DELHI: Commercial vehicles maker Ashok Leyland on Tuesday reported 9 per cent increase in total sales at 19,202 units in September 2023 as compared to the same month last year.

Domestic sales grew 10 per cent at 18,193 units as against 16,499 units in the year-ago month, it added.

