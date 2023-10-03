Ashok Leyland September sales up 9% at 19,202 units

NEW DELHI: Commercial vehicles maker Ashok Leyland on Tuesday reported 9 per cent increase in total sales at 19,202 units in September 2023 as compared to the same month last year.

The company had sold a total of 17,549 units in September 2022, Ashok Leyland said in a statement.

Domestic sales grew 10 per cent at 18,193 units as against 16,499 units in the year-ago month, it added.