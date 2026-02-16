Aruna Hotels Q3 income up by 9%

CHENNAI: Aruna Hotels Limited has announced its standalone unaudited financial results for the quarter and nine months ended December 31, 2025,showing a turnaround in profitability and steady revenue growth.
For the quarter ended December 31, 2025, the company reported a total income of Rs 627.40 lakh, up from Rs 573.67 lakh in the same period last year marking a 9 per cent yearon-year growth.
Net profit after tax stood at Rs 48.06 lakh, slightly lower than Rs 52.42 lakh recorded in Q3 of the previous year. On a nine month basis, Aruna achieved total income of Rs 1887.20 lakh up 7.4 per cent from 1756.90 lakh in the corresponding period last year.
The company turned around its performance with net profit after tax Rs 299.24 lakh, a recovery from a loss of 49.88 lakh during the first nine months of FY 2025.