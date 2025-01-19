ArcelorMittal Nippon Steel to start rolling out automotive steel at Hazira plant this year

NEW DELHI: ArcelorMittal Nippon Steel India, a joint venture between ArcelorMittal and Japan's Nippon Steel Corp, is set to commission two state-of-the-art production lines this year dedicated to manufacturing advanced automotive steel products, according to a company statement issued on Sunday.

Once operational, the production of the two units will substitute imports of high-end steel required by the entire automotive sector, promoting the Atmanirbhar Bharat initiative, the statement said.

All the products will match the quality standards of parent companies ArcelorMittal and Nippon Steel (AM/NS India). Some of the offerings currently available globally will also be manufactured for the first time in India, the statement added.

The new lines, comprising a Continuous Galvanising Line (CGL) and a Continuous Galvanising and Annealing Line (CGAL) are expected to be fully operational in 2025. These two facilities, embedding the technical know-how of the parent companies, will be part of the upcoming Cold Rolling Mill 2 (CRM2) complex at its flagship plant in Hazira, Gujarat.

The two units will enable the production of ArcelorMittal as well as Nippon Steel's licensed products, with strength levels up to 1180 MPa, in both coated and uncoated steel. This initiative builds on the previous success of AM/NS India with the introduction of Optigal and Magnelis last year, according to the company statement.

The expansion aims to meet the growing demand for high-quality, value-added automotive steel in India, which currently stands at 7.8 million tonnes per annum (MTPA) for flat steel and is projected to grow by 6-7 per cent annually.

Dilip Oommen, Chief Executive Officer of ArcelorMittal Nippon Steel India (AM/NS India), said: "The dedicated two units mark a significant step toward our goal of providing high-quality, premium steel solutions tailored to the evolving needs of the automotive sector. With our wide range of products and services, we are well-positioned and preferred choice among automotive manufacturers."

"Once operational, these additions will not only enable us to indigenously produce new offerings that are widely recognised globally but also help grow our portfolio as well as our market share. This expansion plays a key role in our strategy to strengthen the country’s steel ecosystem and boost global competitiveness," he added.

Meanwhile, AM/NS India is showcasing its differentiated automotive offerings along with ArcelorMittal's Multi-Part Integration (MPI) solutions at the ongoing Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 in New Delhi.

Among the innovations that are being showcased include six advanced automotive components such as next-generation door rings, and cutting-edge battery packs that address the critical needs of Original Equipment Manufacturers.

The MPI solutions offer several key benefits, including cost efficiency through reduced manufacturing costs, streamlined processes with multiple components integrated into a single design, and modular designs adaptable to various automotive applications.

These new-age solutions also feature eco-friendly production that adheres to global sustainability standards, weight reduction for improved vehicle efficiency and performance, and enhanced safety with materials compliant with Bharat NCAP norms, the statement added.