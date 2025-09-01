Appaswamy's former CEO TSS Krishnan joins Shreshta Premium Developers

CHENNAI: TSS Krishnan, former CEO of the Chennai-based Appaswamy Real Estates Ltd, has taken charge as CEO of Shreshta Premium Developers Private Limited (SPBPL), recently.

Real estate industry veteran Krishnan, a familiar name in this domain, has been an executive committee member of Chennai Credai earlier.

He has also handled various matters with government deftly and with sagacity.

Srinidhi AIF held majority stake in Sreshta since 2019.

However, in December 2024 SPBPL became a fully-owned entity of Srinidhi Alternative Investment Fund (Category 2).

Subsequently, Srinidhi AIF has roped him in to bring in industry best practices, and help transform Sreshta into a professional, process-driven business and achieve its scale aspirations.

Appaswamy’s former CEO, who had served the large premium developer for almost three decades, superannuated from that role.It is believed his entry will give an impetus and thrust to SPBPL.

Also, Krishnan may well be a trend-setter for seniors in this space to take on such mentoring roles subsequent to their exit from large industry majors.