Apollo Hospitals' net up 76% in Q4 to Rs 254 crore

CHENNAI: Apollo Hospitals reported a net profit of Rs 254 cr for Q4 ended March 31, 2024, a 76 per cent surge on a YoY basis. The healthcare entity’s Q4 revenues grew 15 per cent YoY to Rs 4,944 crore. It declared a final dividend of 200 per cent (Rs 10 per share).

Dr Madhu Sasidhar was appointed as president-CEO of hospital division. Apollo Hospitals became the first hospital in South Asia to introduce ZAP-X for brain tumour treatment.

Its Q4 FY24 revenues grew to Rs 4,944 crore and it saw 15 per cent YoY growth. Healthcare Services (HCS) revenue was Rs 2,563 crore, a 17 per cent YoY growth.

Dr Prathap C Reddy, chairman, Apollo Hospitals Group, said, “FY24 has been a special year for us as we achieved some remarkable milestones to further enhance the quality of our care.”