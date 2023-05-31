Apollo Hospitals Q4 net up 60 pc at Rs 144 crore

CHENNAI: Apollo Hospitals Enterprise on Tuesday said its consolidated net profit increased by 60 per cent to Rs 144 crore in the fourth quarter ended March 31, 2023 aided by robust performance across segments.

The healthcare major had reported a net profit of Rs 90 crore quarter of 202122 fiscal.

Revenue grew to Rs 4,302 crore in the fourth quarter of the last fiscal as compared to Rs 3,546 crore in the year-ago period, it said in a regulatory filing.

For the year ended March 31, 2023, the company reported a net profit of Rs 819 crore as against Rs 1,056 crore in FY22.

Revenue grew 13 per cent to Rs 16,612 crore against Rs 14,663 crore in FY22.

The healthcare provider has continued to broaden its services, ensuring it focuses not just on cure, but on preventive healthcare as well, Apollo Hospitals Group chairman Prathap C Reddy said.

“We will also continue our focus on digital health, and have immense belief in its ability to make quality healthcare more accessible,” he added.