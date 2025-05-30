Apollo Hospitals plans capex of Rs 8,000 cr in FY26; over 4,300 beds to be added in 4 years

CHENNAI: Apollo Hospitals on Friday said it has earmarked a capex of Rs 8,000 crore in FY26 that would mean addition of 4,300-plus beds over four years.

The healthcare major also announced significant expansion in the Sarjapur micro-market through the addition of 700 beds in two stages, to establish a dominant presence in the south-eastern part of Bengaluru with wide addressable market.This includes acquisition of an existing 200 bedded hospital (leased facility) in the first stage and establishing a 500-bed greenfield hospital in close proximity. With the ongoing brownfield expansions in the city, the total bed strength in Bengaluru will be over 1,500 beds.

Apollo has planned expansion in Hyderabad with 160 beds through brownfield route at the existing Jubilee Hills and Secunderabad facilities. Along with the upcoming facility in Gachibowli, Apollo Hospitals bed strength in Hyderabad will be over 1,400 beds.

Dr Prathap C Reddy, chairman, Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd, said: "FY25 was a defining year," pointing to the revenues crossing Rs 20,000 crore and healthcare services surpassing Rs 11,000 crore.

Noting that with new hospitals would be commissioned this year in Pune, Kolkata, Hyderabad, Bangalore and Delhi NCR, he said several more were in varying stages of development. "Our over Rs 8,000 crore investment over the next five years will add over 4,300 beds, with the first phase of over 2,000 beds already in progress—bringing advanced care closer to communities across India."

Apollo Hospitals crossed the milestone of 25,000 transplants across its network.

Reddy mentioned that Apollo Pharmacies had crossed 6,600 stores this year and Apollo 24|7 commenced distribution of insurance products to increase access to care.

Its Q4 FY25 consolidated profit after tax or PAT was Rs 390 crore, recording a 54 per cent YoY growth. The healthcare entity's FY25 consolidated PAT stood at Rs 1,446 crore, a 61 per cent YoY growth.