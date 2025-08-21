Apollo Hospitals, OneBanc in corporate wellness pact

CHENNAI: Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd., on Wednesday announced a strategic partnership with OneBanc, an AI-powered workplace banking and wellness platform, to usher in a new era of personalised, technology-enabled corporate health solutions.

The collaboration will integrate Apollo’s extensive preventive and clinical expertise with OneBanc’s advanced AI engine to help organisations transition from reactive, insurance-based healthcare to proactive, predictive wellness. The joint initiative will address India Inc.’s growing challenge of rising healthcare costs, productivity loss, and evolving workforce expectations.

“Healthcare must move beyond episodic interventions to become continuous, personalised, and preventive,” said Preetha Reddy, executive vc, Apollo Hospitals.

“Through this partnership with OneBanc, we will embed wellness into the daily lives of employees, enabling corporates to care more deeply for their people while enhancing performance and productivity.”

By linking health data, absenteeism trends, and AI-powered nudges, HR and finance leaders will be able to quantify impact in real time-transforming wellness from a cost center into a measurable driver of engagement and efficiency.

“With Apollo’s clinical depth and our AI-powered insights, we are building a new model for corporate wellness-one rooted in prevention, personalization, and measurable outcomes,” said Vibhore Goyal, Founder, OneBanc. “This is where health data, technology, and empathy converge to create long-term value for both employers and employees.”

India loses over Rs 60,000 crore annually to lifestyle-related diseases (Assocham, 2022), while absenteeism alone costs employers an estimated Rs 50,000–Rs 60,000 per employee each year (HBR). This partnership directly tackles those challenges by aligning preventive healthcare with organizational performance goals.