Apollo Hospitals, Google Cloud in AI-driven pact

CHENNAI: Apollo Hospitals on Wednesday said it has partnered with Google Cloud to provide AI-powered telemedicine and online doctor consultation facilities countrywide. Through its digital platform Apollo 24/7, Apollo Hospitals aims to enhance the healthcare experience for users, with home delivery of medication and improved clinical decision making as well.

‘’Access to timely and accurate health information is a real challenge in India, and our partnership with Google Cloud is poised to address it through various collaborations,’’ Apollo Hospitals vice-chairperson Shobana Kamineni said in a press release.

Citing a study by McKinsey & Company, which found 60 per cent of hospitals, 75 per cent of pharmacies and 80 per cent of doctors are located in urban areas, leaving rural areas underserved, she said technology presents an opportunity to improve access to healthcare for all.