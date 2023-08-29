‘Apollo Connect’ unveiled for integrated healthcare

CHENNAI: Apollo Hospitals on Monday announced a pan-India expansion of its connected care program, Apollo Connect, to provide the largest integrated healthcare ecosystem in India, the hospital said.

Through this, Apollo aims to empower hospitals and nursing homes in both metro and non-metro areas to offer holistic and superior patient care. To create significant benefit for this connected care partner network, Apollo Connect has rolled out services like eICU, diagnostics as well as accreditation support across India.

Through this program, Apollo’s partner hospitals will be able to enhance the services they offer patients, achieve superior clinical outcomes, improve patient retention, save costs and strengthen business performance. Apollo Connect, further promises to provide neighbourhood hospitals and nursing homes the ecosystem support, as per a release.