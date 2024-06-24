All permanent workers of Britannia's Taratala factory accept VRS

KOLKATA: FMCG major Britannia Industries Limited said that all the permanent workers at its factory at Taratala in Kolkata have accepted the voluntary retirement scheme (VRS) offered to them.



An official of the company said that due to this acceptance of VRS by all the permanent workers of the plant, there will be no material impact on the business operations of the company.

The company had informed the bourses recently about all permanent workers of the Taratala plant accepting the VRS.

The Taratala plant is one of the oldest biscuit manufacturing plant of Britannia in the country, the land of which had been given on lease by erstwhile Kolkata Port Trust (now Syama Prasad Mookerjee Port Trust) to the company more than seven decades ago.