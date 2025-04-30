Akshaya Tritiya 2025: Check out Chennai's gold rates on April 30

CHENNAI: The price of gold in the city remains stable, with a gram costing Rs 8,980 on Wednesday. A sovereign now costs Rs 71,840.

Jewellery stores across Tamil Nadu are open from 6 am today on the occasion of Akshaya Tritiya.

Akshaya Tritiya is considered one of the most auspicious days to buy gold.

It is believed that purchases made on this day invite prosperity and good fortune.

On February 5, the gold rate was Rs 63,240/sovereign. It later shot up to Rs 64,000, only to plummet to Rs 63,520 on February 12.

On March 14, after more fluctuations, the price jumped to Rs 66,400 — a massive spike of Rs 1,440 from the previous day’s price.

After a continuous rise over the past few days, it is now being sold at Rs 71,840 per sovereign on April 30 (Today).

Meanwhile, the price of silver remains stable and is now being sold at Rs 111/gm.

Gold price over the last five days:

29.04.2025: 1 sovereign (22 carat)- Rs 71,840

28.04.2025: 1 sovereign (22 carat)- Rs 71,520

26.04.2025: 1 sovereign (22 carat)- Rs 72,040

25.04.2025: 1 sovereign (22 carat)- Rs 72,040

24.04.2025: 1 sovereign (22 carat)- Rs 72,040

Silver price over the last five days:

20.04.2025: 1 gram- Rs 111

28.04.2025: 1 gram- Rs 111

26.04.2025: 1 gram- Rs 112

25.04.2025: 1 gram- Rs 112

24.04.2025: 1 gram- Rs 111