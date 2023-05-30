Ajio’s sale to offer 1.3 mn curated fashion styles

MUMBAI: India’s premier fashion e-tailer Ajio on Monday announced its flagship event ‘Big Bold Sale’ powered by Adidas in association with Melorra, starting from June 1, 2023.

In the biggest-ever edition of the Big Bold Sale (BBS), customers can shop across 5000+ brands offering over 1.3 million curated fashion styles, delivering an unparalleled shopping experience.

BBS will see customers across 19,000 pin codes pan India shop from a huge selection of exclusive international brands, private labels and homegrown brands with the best deals and offer across categories like fashion, lifestyle, home and decor, beauty, jewellery and personal care. Customers can save big and get up to 50-90 per cent off across top brands and categories with an extra discount up to 10 per cent off on using SBI credit and debit cards, as per a release.

Deals on brands like Adidas, Nike, Puma, Superdry, GAP, USPA, Steve Madden, Levis, Marks and Spencer, Armani Exchange, Ritu Kumar, MUJI, Buda Jeans Co., Fyre Rose, Encrustd, are in the offing. Vineeth Nair, CEO, Ajio, said, “In its biggest ever edition, we expect more than 60 million new users to flock to Ajio to experience the fashion’s wanted exclusive top international, homegrown and private brands at the best of deals.”

House of brands Ajio has been growing exponentially over the past couple of years as the e-tailer has been seeing 80% of orders from repeat customers, it said.