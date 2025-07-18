Airtel to offer 1-year Perplexity Pro access to users

NEW DELHI: Bharti Airtel has partnered with AI-powered search engine Perplexity to offer 12-month Perplexity Pro premium subscription free of cost to its 360 million customers.

The move assumes significance as it marks Perplexity's first partnership with an Indian telecom company.

It comes at a time when NVIDIA-backed Perplexity (the AI-powered search and answer engine that offers real-time responses to users in a conversational language) is positioning itself to challenge the dominance of Alphabet.