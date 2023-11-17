Airtel extends 5G coverage to all districts in Tamil Nadu

CHENNAI: Telecom operator Bharti Airtel has rolled out its 5G Plus services in all 38 districts in Tamil Nadu, the company said.



Bharti Airtel currently serves over 4.2 million 5G customers in the state. Airtel has extensively rolled out its network making its services available across all districts in Tamil Nadu. ''From the scenic hill station of Ooty, the sacred city of Madurai, the port city of Thoothukudi to the southernmost tip of Kanyakumari, Airtel continues to rapidly accelerate its 5G rollout,'' a statement said.

Furthermore, Bharti Airtel has also brought the M A Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai and the world-famous UNESCO heritage site Mahabalipuram to the digital super highway, the statement added.

''We were the first telco to deploy high-speed 5G technology in the state, and today we are delighted to be playing an important role in connecting the lives of our customers. We thank all our 4.2 million customers for embracing the Airtel 5G Plus network,'' Bharti Airtel CEO (Tamil Nadu) Tarun Virmani said.

''Our 5G landscape has the state's widest, quickest, and most dependable network, encompassing all 38 districts,'' he added.