Air India Express adds Agartala in its flight services network

MUMBAI: Air India Express on Sunday announced the addition of Agartala in its flight services network, making it the airline's 46th domestic destination.

As part of this, the airline commenced from Sunday its direct daily flight services to Guwahati and Kolkata, Air India Express said.

Additionally, Air India Express also inaugurated new routes from Hyderabad to Guwahati, Bengaluru to Vijayawada, and Bengaluru to Indore on Sunday.

The airline said it now operates a total of 14 weekly flights from Agartala, providing daily direct services to Guwahati and Kolkata, besides offering one-stop connections to Bhubaneswar, Bengaluru, Chennai, Delhi, Hyderabad, Imphal, Jaipur, and Kochi from Agartala.