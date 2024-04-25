AI offers remarkable opportunity for India: Qualcomm India President Savi Soin

NEW DELHI: India, with its growth engines roaring, is the "place to be", Qualcomm India President Savi Soin has said, adding that the country has a "remarkable opportunity" with hybrid Artificial Intelligence (AI).

The San Diego, California-headquartered chip designer is working with OEMs as well as operators in India to help bring entry-level 5G smartphone that would push new frontiers in affordability.

"India is the place to be... look at every sector, there is growth in every sector in India and that is just to serve the Indian consumers... you can imagine what is happening in phones with what OEMs are doing here... not just build for India market but also for exports," Soin said in an interview to PTI.

The India growth story is compelling, and the country with its strength and scale has a "remarkable opportunity" with hybrid AI.

Hybrid AI is device and cloud working together, splitting AI computation as needed, to offer enhanced experiences and optimum use of resources.

"I wouldn't want to be in any place else but India in terms of growth story at this time. India has an amazing opportunity...

"India has remarkable opportunity with hybrid AI to be able to do on-device AI and show the world possible use cases on these devices, PCs, phones, cars, or two-wheelers," he said.

Qualcomm sees India as a "crucial" hub for talent, but also an opportunity "to do more".

Qualcomm opened its first India office in 1996 in New Delhi, and its engineering development centres in Bengaluru and Hyderabad came up in 2004.

The company's engineering presence in the country has now expanded to include Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad and Noida, with offices in Gurgaon, and Mumbai. The development centres operate as a part of Qualcomm's global research and development engine.

In fact, India is the largest base outside of San Diego for Qualcomm's research and development. The development and R&D teams work very closely with Qualcomm's headquarters to customise solutions and applications for India across mobile, Internet of Things (IoT), auto, and connectivity.

The Bangalore Development Centre is host to a 5G Innovation lab, which has supported several Indian customers and startups on 5G solutions and product development journeys.

"...We are working with all the two-wheeler OEMs in India and been able to provide them digital transformation... the experience they are looking for, in terms of connected platforms on two-wheelers and doing the similar thing for digital cockpit in four-wheelers...

"We are also looking at what we can do it in terms of consumer devices, be PC or phones. We are super excited about what India has to offer," Soin said.

Describing Reliance Jio as a strategic partner for Qualcomm, Soin said, "We have been working with them on fixed wireless and on their initial 4G devices as well".

"Lot of initiatives we have undergoing with Jio, they are very strategic partners for us. We are proving tech know how and expertise... While we bring these technologies there is a lot of innovations that Jio is bringing to us as well. This is a two-way partnership," he elaborated.

The company is lining up a new chipset that would enable the launch of 5G smartphone, in the price point of sub-USD 100.

Qualcomm is working with all operators in India to help bring an entry-level 5G smartphone and believes that such technology should available to the masses.

Soin said the company is working not just with one but multiple partners to ensure its success, and reach.

"We are enabling all OEMs, that we work with, to bring these devices into India. We will be working with all the operators in India and channels partners to bring these devices at affordable prices that India has not seen before. That is what we are most excited about," he said.