Adani Wilmar stock jumps 5 pc after flagship firm demerges food-FMCG business

NEW DELHI: Adani Wilmar shares jumped 5 per cent on Friday in the morning trade after the group's flagship firm Adani Enterprises announced that it will demerge its food-FMCG division and also its strategic investments in Adani Commodities LLP to edible oil major.

The company's scrip climbed 4.82 per cent to trade at Rs 365.15 apiece on the National Stock Exchange (NSE).

On the BSE, shares of Adani Wilmar rallied 4.61 per cent to Rs 364.25 per piece.

The BSE Sensex benchmark slumped 715.41 points or 0.87 per cent to trade at 81,152.14 while the 50-share NSE Nifty slipped 218.15 points or 0.87 per cent to 24,792.75.

Adani Enterprises Ltd will demerge its food-FMCG division and its strategic investments in Adani Commodities LLP to edible oil major Adani Wilmar Ltd as part of the strategy to give greater focus to this business and unlock value for shareholders.

Adani Wilmar is an equal joint venture between Adani Group and Singapore's Wilmar Group. Adani Commodities and Wilmar hold 43.94 per cent stake each in the company. The remaining 12 per cent stake is with the public.

Post this demerger, Adani Wilmar, which sells edible oils and other food products under Fortune brand, will cease to be the joint venture entity of Adani Enterprises Ltd. Promoters stake in Adani Wilmar Ltd will come down to 76.76 per cent from the current 87.87 per cent.

In a regulatory filing on Thursday, Adani Wilmar informed that the board has approved a 'Scheme of Arrangement' amongst Adani Enterprises Ltd (demerged company) and Adani Wilmar (resulting company) and their respective shareholders and creditors.

On Monday, Adani Wilmar Ltd reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 313.20 crore for the first quarter of this fiscal on higher revenue from cooking oils and other food-FMCG products.

The company had posted a net loss of Rs 78.92 crore in the year-ago period.

The total income rose to Rs 14,229.87 crore during the April-June period this fiscal from Rs 12,994.18 crore in the corresponding period of the previous year.

During the April-June quarter, Adani Wilmar's revenue from the edible oil business grew 8 per cent to Rs 10,649 crore in April-June of this fiscal from Rs 9,845 crore in the year-ago period.

Food and FMCG business revenue rose 40 per cent to Rs 1,533 crore from Rs 1,097 crore. The revenue of the industry essentials segment was flat at Rs 1,986 crore.