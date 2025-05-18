Adani partners with Sparton to develop anti-submarine warfare solutions

NEW DELHI: Billionaire Gautam Adani's group has signed a deal with a US undersea warfare company Sparton to develop electronic sensors and navigation systems that could be used for anti-submarine warfare, the conglomerate said on Sunday.

Adani Defence & Aerospace has signed a binding collaboration agreement with Sparton (DeLeon Springs LLC) to assemble anti-submarine warfare (ASW) solutions for the Indian Navy, it said in a statement.

The partnership aims to localise the assemblage of sonobuoys and other ASW systems in India under the 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat' initiative.

It will be the first private company in India to offer indigenous Sonobuoys solutions to the Indian Navy.

Headquartered in De Leon Springs, Florida, Sparton develops, produces and supplies electronic systems to support undersea warfare for the US Navy and allied military forces. The firm was, in December 2020, acquired by Israeli defence electronics company Elbit Systems Ltd.

Prior to the current deal, the Adani Group had in 2018 set up a joint venture partnership with Israeli weapons giant Elbit Systems to manufacture lethal Hermes 900 drones. In 2020, Adani-Elbit announced 'mini' drone missile weapons production.

Adani Group has also partnered with Israel Weapon Industries to manufacture assault weapons, sniper rifles and machine guns.

In a statement on Sunday, Adani Defence & Aerospace said it "has signed a binding collaboration agreement with Sparton (DeLeon Springs LLC), a group company of Elbit Systems and a leading provider of advanced anti-submarine warfare systems. This partnership marks a significant step toward localising the assembly of complex electronic systems and advanced Anti-Submarine Warfare (ASW) solutions for the Indian and global markets".

The partnership will combine Sparton's pioneering ASW technology with Adani Defence's established expertise in development, manufacturing, and sustenance for the Indian Navy.

Sonobuoys are mission-critical platforms for enhancing Undersea Domain Awareness (UDA), providing an effective means to detect, locate, and track submarines and other underwater threats. Playing a key role in anti-submarine warfare (ASW) and other naval operations, they support in maintaining naval security and protecting carrier strike groups.

Sparton manufactures electronic sensor systems, navigation systems, and undersea warfare delivery systems.

"For decades, India has been importing this critical naval capability from global markets, increasing our dependence on foreign OEMs. Aligned with the 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat' and 'Make in India' initiative, Sparton's ongoing relationship with the Indian Navy will now facilitate Adani Defence to indigenise the delivery of these solutions that are made in India, for India," the statement said.

Jeet Adani, Vice President of Adani Enterprises, remarked, "In an increasingly volatile maritime environment, strengthening India's undersea warfare capabilities is not merely a strategic priority but an imperative for safeguarding sovereignty and national interests. The Indian Navy requires integrated, mission-ready ISR and anti-submarine warfare capabilities, including critical systems like sonobuoys, that are indigenously developed, swiftly deployable, and globally competitive.

"Through this partnership with Sparton, Adani Defence & Aerospace becomes the first private company in India to offer indigenised sonobuoy solutions, enabling access to advanced technologies while fostering a future-ready, self-reliant defence ecosystem. This initiative reflects our Group's vision of empowering India's armed forces with world-class capabilities that are designed, developed, and delivered in India, for India and the world."

Adani Defence is a unit of Mumbai-listed Adani Enterprises Ltd.

Ashish Rajvanshi, CEO, Adani Defence & Aerospace, said: "For decades, India has been dependent on imports for such critical technology. This partnership to bring world-class sonobuoy technology and integrate it with India's defence ecosystem is a step towards building self-reliant capabilities in this critical domain".

Donnelly Bohan, President and CEO, Sparton DeLeon Springs LLC, added, "Sparton has a long legacy for problem solving, advanced engineering and manufacturing of America's best maritime defence solutions. We are proud to partner with Adani Defence & Aerospace to bring our proven anti-submarine warfare (ASW) technologies to India. This partnership will enable us to localise assemblage, create high-technology skill sets, and deliver reliable ASW solutions tailored to the India Navy's needs".