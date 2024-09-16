Adani Group vehemently denies fake press releases related to its presence in Kenya

NEW DELHI: The Adani Group on Monday vehemently denied fraudulent press releases being circulated, which are related to the conglomerate’s presence in Kenya, adding that it will take legal action against anyone involved in spreading false narratives.

A spokesperson from the Group said in a statement that certain “vested interests with malicious intent” are circulating multiple fraudulent press releases, including one titled “Adani Group Denounces Baseless Accusations and Threats”, related to the company’s presence in Kenya.

“We categorically state that neither the Adani Group nor any of its companies or subsidiaries have issued any Press Releases related to Kenya,” the Group spokesperson emphasised.

The statement further stated, “We strongly condemn this deceitful act and urge everyone to disregard these fake fraudulent releases completely.”

“We will take legal action against anyone involved in spreading false narratives,” said the Group.

The spokesperson encouraged the "media and influencers to verify facts and sources before publishing or broadcasting any articles or news on the Adani Group".

Last week, the Adani Group unequivocally rejected and denied baseless allegations regarding claims by US short-seller Hindenburg Research that Swiss authorities have frozen its funds.

Dismissing the allegations, an Adani Group spokesperson denied the baseless claims.

“We unequivocally reject and deny the baseless allegations presented. The Adani Group has no involvement in any Swiss court proceedings, nor have any of our company accounts been subject to sequestration by any authority,” the company spokesperson had said.

The Adani Group remains “steadfastly committed to transparency and compliance with all legal and regulatory requirements,” the spokesperson noted.