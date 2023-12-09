Adani Group to invest Rs 2.5k cr in Uttarakhand in cement, smart meters

DEHRADUN: Adani Group will invest over Rs 2,500 crore in Uttrakhand in expanding capacity of cement plants and installing smart electricity meters as it also looks at possibilities to develop aero-city and knowledge city in the northern Indian state, group director Pranav Adani said on Friday.

Speaking at the 'Global Investors Summit – Uttarakhand', he said the group's city gas joint venture will convert 200 state transport businesses to environment-friendly CNG.

''In the cement sector, we will invest in excess of Rs 1,700 crore to expand Ambuja Cements' existing capacity in Uttarakhand,'' he said.

''We will invest Rs 300 crore to take our Roorkee plant's capacity from the current 1.2 million tonnes per annum to 3 million tonnes per annum by the end of next year. We will also invest around Rs 1,400 crore to set up a grinding unit with a capacity of 4 million tonnes per annum.'' These investments will create around 6,000 direct and indirect employment opportunities in the Rishikesh-Dehradun area.

''In the Kumaon region, we have taken up a project of over Rs 800 crore to install smart meters for the Uttarakhand Power Corporation, in line with the Government of India's plan to replace conventional electric meters with smart prepaid meters,'' he said.

The group is also exploring the development of a 1,000-acre land parcel in Pant Nagar. ''The possibilities include infrastructure for an aero-city, an inland container depot, logistics warehousing, and a knowledge park.'' The group's presence in Uttarakhand spans gas distribution and cement manufacturing.

A joint venture of Indian Oil and Adani Total Gas sells CNG to automobiles and piped natural gas to household kitchens and industries in the state.

Yoga Guru Ramdev announced Patanjali will make an additional investment of Rs 10,000 crore and give employment to 10000 more people. He showered praise on Modi as a prime minister who believes in ''culture-based prosperity''.