Adani group EBITDA grows 42% in Q1, reaches Rs 23,532 cr

NEW DELHI: Billionaire Gautam Adani’s conglomerate clocked a 42 per cent year-on-year growth in pre-tax profit, as businesses ranging from airports to power and sea ports registered impressive growth, the group said on Wednesday.

All-time high EBITDA of Rs 23,532 crore in April-June was almost equal to the fullyear FY19 (April 2018 to March 2019 fiscal year) EBITDA of Rs 24,780 crore, Adani group said in a statement. The conglomerate that spans 10 listed companies ranging from flagship incubator Adani Enterprises Ltd to ports business (Adani Ports & SEZ Ltd), renewable unit (Adani Green Energy Ltd), power utility (Adani Power Ltd), electricity transmission firm (Adani Energy Solutions), and city gas business (Adani Total Gas Ltd), had a net debt of Rs 18,689.7 crore after accounting for a cash balance of Rs 42,115 crore.

Core infrastructure and utility platform, which generates stable and assured cash flows, generated EBITDA of Rs 20,233 crore, accounting for 86 per cent of the total portfolio EBITDA. “This gives a high level of stability and multi-decadal earnings predictability and visibility. The robust profits have resulted in the portfolio gaining a very strong liquidity position,” it said.