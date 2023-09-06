Access Healthcare to hire 1,500 people

CHENNAI: Access Healthcare, a premier provider of revenue cycle management, business process outsourcing, and IT services to the US healthcare sector, will recruit over 1,500 professionals in the next two months – September and October 2023.

This surge, representing approximately 6% of its workforce, is attributed to acquiring new clients and expanding several ongoing contracts.

It is hiring across the board, with positions available for experienced callers, fresh graduates for call center roles, certified medical coders, professionals in medical billing, finance and accounting, and roles in AI and automation.

It is also looking to hire for specialised roles such as DME subject matter experts, IP-DRG coders, and AI specialists for its automation initiatives. Job opportunities are available across its centres in Chennai, Coimbatore, Mumbai, Pune, Noida, and Thiruvanthapuram.

Vardhman Jain, founder-vice chairman, Access Healthcare, stated, “Our advanced technology solutions are the cornerstone of our value proposition. This expansion underscores our commitment to leading the healthcare sector into a future defined by technological excellence.”