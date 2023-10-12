97% of Indian firms see hybrid, remote work beneficial for business: Report

NEW DELHI: About 97 per cent of Indian firms believe that allowing for remote and hybrid work has improved their bottom line, while 79 per cent of organisations agreed that hybrid and remote working has led to their investment in mobility over the last two years, a new report said on Thursday.

As many organisations are now implementing more structured approaches to work, about 50 per cent of hybrid workers spend half the work week at the office, according to the IT infrastructure and services company NTT.

Less than 57 per cent of Indian organisations provide employees with the technology they need for hybrid work.

“The disconnect between what employees need and what businesses provide them with is still too large. Too often we see hybrid working strategies focusing on one type of working style, despite employees wanting the flexibility to work in a way that suits them,” said Amit Dhingra, Executive Vice President of Network Services at NTT.

In addition to hybrid work, employee experience (EX) is also being impacted by the rise in artificial intelligence (AI), with emerging technology voted as the number one enabler of future customer experience (CX) and EX strategies by Indian firms.

“The adoption of AI is growing, driven by the real business outcomes revolutionary AI technologies are bringing. Organisations are seeking guidance on how to harness all that AI has to offer to succeed in dominating their markets while supporting employee fulfilment and well-being,” said Sheila McGee-Smith, President and Principal Analyst, McGee-Smith Analytics.

About 86 per cent of organisations agreed that human-led support remains a critical element.