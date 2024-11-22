8 of 10 Indian stockbrokers to increase IT budgets for emerging tech adoption

MUMBAI: Over eight out of 10 (83.6 per cent) stockbrokers in India plan to increase their IT budgets in 2024-25, with 41.8 per cent targeting a 20 per cent rise, according to a report on Friday.

The Association of National Exchanges Members of India Western region (ANMI-WIRC)'s 'StockTech Survey 2024-25' revealed that stockbrokers continue to focus on deploying cutting-edge technologies such as artificial intelligence (AI), algorithmic trading and blockchain to enhance efficiency, scalability and customer experience.

Harin Mehta, Chairman, ANMI said that the survey offers a deep dive into the technological evolution of India’s stockbroking industry. With growing investments in AI, automation, and security, the industry is poised to deliver enhanced resilience and inclusivity.

According to the survey, "34.3 per cent of stockbrokers prioritise AI and ML to drive predictive analytics and personalised trading strategies. While 32.9 per cent stockbrokers focus on algorithmic trading, emphasising precision and automation."

However,7.1 per cent of stockbrokers embrace blockchain for secure and transparent operations, a survey said.

As per the survey, over 60 per cent of stockbrokers have digitised more than 50 per cent of their business processes, reflecting a strong push toward operational modernisation.

In survey, 84.8 per cent of respondents cited safety as a critical priority, underscoring the need for robust risk management and cybersecurity strategies. While, 90.9 per cent value simplicity, emphasizing user-friendly platforms to foster retail investor participation.

V. Sundaresan, Executive Director, SEBI said, “The StockTech Survey 2024-25 underscores the transformative potential of technology in India’s capital markets. As stockbrokers increasingly prioritise investments in AI, Blockchain and algorithmic trading.

"SEBI remains committed to fostering an environment of innovation, transparency, and investor protection. By embracing emerging technologies alongside robust risk management frameworks, the industry can achieve sustainable growth while safeguarding the interests of market participants,” he added.