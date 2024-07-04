5 startups from TN in 24 short-listed for AWS India’s first-ever space accelerator initiative

CHENNAI: A launch vehicle and sustainable satellite startup from Thoothukudi, Tamil Nadu. An advanced geospatial analysis startup from Port Blair, Andaman and Nicobar Islands. A satellite technology-based precision farming startup from Ahmedabad, Gujarat. These are a few of the mix of 24 startups shortlisted to participate in AWS Space Accelerator: India, a technical, business, and mentorship opportunity designed to foster startups focused on space technology.



The 14-week program—AWS’s first-ever space accelerator program in India—is aimed at providing dedicated technical expertise, specialised AWS training, and mentoring from space domain and technical experts.

It is a direct result of the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) agreement AWS signed with the Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO) and Indian National Space Promotion and Authorisation Centre (IN-SPACe) in 2023, to jointly support the growth and development of space startups in India.

“This is the fourth consecutive year that AWS has run a Space Accelerator program, but the first one we’ve tied to one specific country”, Clint Crosier, director, Aerospace and Satellite business at AWS.

Crosier adds, “We specifically chose to hold this first country-focused space accelerator in India, as we see extraordinary growth opportunities in the India space sector. We are pleased to see many talented space startups participate in this exciting program.”

The shortlisted startups also stand to receive up to $100,000 cumulatively in AWS credits and support to build and scale their solutions. The accelerator is supported by T-Hub, an innovation hub and ecosystem enabler, and Minfy, an AWS Premier Partner.

Applications for the program were evaluated based on the uniqueness and innovation of the solutions of the startups, product-market fit, innovation and sustainability, the creative application of AWS technology, and the team’s ability to deliver on their vision.

The startups selected for the AWS Space Accelerator: India 2024 program operate in a range of space segments such as spacecraft propulsion, orbital and launch vehicles, satellite imagery, geospatial applications, weather analysis, space tourism, among others.

Shortlisted Startups: