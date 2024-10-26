20.74 lakh new workers enrolled in ESIC scheme in August, marking a 6.8 pc growth

NEW DELHI: The Centre on Saturday informed that 20.74 lakh new workers were enrolled under the Employees' State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) scheme in August, a 6.80 per cent growth in net registrations (year-on-year).

Out of the total 20.74 lakh employees added during the month, 9.89 lakh employees -- or around 47.68 per cent of the total registrations -- belong to the age group of up to 25 years, according to the Ministry of Labour and Employment data.

The gender-wise analysis of the payroll data showed that the net enrolment of female members was 4.14 lakh in August. Besides, a total of 60 transgender employees also got registered under the ESI scheme.

According to the Labour Ministry data, 28,917 new establishments have been brought under the social security ambit of the ESI Scheme in the month of August, thus ensuring social securitysocial securityto more workers.

The payroll data is provisional since the data generation is a continuous exercise. In July, 22.53 lakh new workers were enrolled under the ESIC scheme, up from 21.67 lakh enrolled in June, thus ensuring social security to more workers.

The year-on-year (YoY) analysis showed a growth of 13.32 per cent in net registrations compared to July 2023. The provisional payroll data revealed that 10.84 lakh young employees upto the age group of 25 (around 48 per cent of the total registrations) constituted new registrations in July. In the month of June, 10.58 lakh young employees up to the age group of 25 years constituted new registrations. In May, 23.05 lakh new employees were added in the ESIC scheme, which represented a growth of 14 per cent in net registrations compared to the same month last year.