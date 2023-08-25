20,000 participants recorded in first ‘TamilNadu Startup Thiruvizha 2023’

CHENNAI: ‘TamilNadu Startup Thiruvizha 2023’, StartupTN’s first annual celebration of start-ups, innovation and entrepreneurship was able to garner nearly 20,000 delegates and visitors for the two-day event.

Held at CODISSIA Trade Fair Complex in Coimbatore from August 19, the event saw the launch of initiatives by the minister for MSMEs TM Anbarasan, in the presence of the TRB Rajaa, Minister for Industries, Investment Promotion and Commerce and TN secretary for MSME Department V. Arun Roy, besides StartupTN Mission director- CEO Sivarajah Ramanathan, to benefit startups and other stakeholders of the ecosystem.

A total of 23 start-ups got sanction orders for total equity investment to the tune of Rs 3.05 crore under TANSEED 5.0, the 5th edition of Tamil Nadu Startup Seed Fund (TANSEED). This includes Rs 15 lakh each to 15 start-ups and Rs 10 lakh each to eight start-ups. This takes the total number of TANSEED awardees so far to 132.

An exclusive Women Accelerator to benefit founders of 22 women- led start-ups from various sectors was also launched. The inaugural session concluded with the launch of the expo with more than 450 stalls by start-ups and start-up enablers.

More than 80 start-ups launched their brands and products free of cost at the StartupTN Lounge with a seating capacity for 50, as part of the expo.

Over 60 start-ups pitched before investors in one-on-one speed meeting sessions before 50 investors comprising high network individuals, angel investors and venture capitalists.

The convention had over 60 speakers including subject matter experts and celebrated start-up ecosystem stakeholders with vast experience who had 1,500 attendees throughout the course of the twoday deliberations.