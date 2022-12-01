Cong deceiving people in Rajasthan; state tops in corruption: Nadda

JAIPUR: BJP president J P Nadda on Thursday accused the Congress government in Rajasthan of deceiving people and claimed that the state tops in corruption, unemployment and crime against women.

The BJP leader was addressing a public rally here before launching the party's 'Jan Aakrosh Yatra' to target the Congress government on its fourth anniversary.

Referring to the promise made by the ruling party before the 2018 assembly elections to waive farm loans, Nadda said, ''Rahul Gandhi had said in 2018 that he would count from 1 to 10 and loans will be waived. Now he is on Bharat Jodo Yatra. Ask him if he has forgotten counting. We are agitated because the Congress party deceives people and hurts their interests.'' He claimed Rajasthan topped in corruption, prices of petrol and diesel, unemployment, atrocities against women and crimes against Dalits.

The Congress government needs to be ousted to bring in job opportunities, development and create a safe environment for women, Nadda claimed.

The Centre had spared no effort to develop Rajasthan but the state government has put the brakes on its efforts, he added.

The Congress party works to misguide people and it has not yet fulfilled the promises it made before coming to power in the state, Nadda added.

The BJP chief flagged off the Jan Aakrosh Yatra from the Dussehra Maidan here. The yatra will cover all 200 assembly constituencies in the state with the objective to target the government over its failures in its four-year term.

''Isn't it true that the Gramin Gaurav Yojna and Mukhya Mantri Swavlamban Yojna have been closed? The Rajasthan chief minister is creating hurdles in the path of implementation of the ambitious 'Jal Jeevan Mission','' Nadda said.

The state government even renamed the Centre's Annapurna Yojana as Indira Rasoi, he claimed.

Appreciating Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his policies, Nadda said, ''After the pandemic, while China is faltering, America is not able to stand properly and even the condition of Europe is not right, India's economy is growing rapidly and has become the world's fifth-largest economy, surpassing Britain.'' He said the BJP's double-engine government was necessary in Rajasthan, and development in the state stopped after the party lost in the 2018 assembly polls.

''...And Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot is responsible for it. He is more worried about his party, leaders and high command than Rajasthan,'' Nadda said.

BJP national vice-president and former Rajasthan chief minister Vasundhara Raje said the party's yatra was important for the public as the state government's tenure will soon come to an end.

''The public elects a government with expectations of prosperity and development. But unfortunately, this government lost its credibility soon after it was formed. They made a number of promises but none was fulfilled,'' she said.

In a jibe at the current political crisis in the Congress party, Raje said good governance has been missing for the last four years.

''The chief minister and his former deputy are not on talking terms. Ministers and officials are fighting,'' she added.

BJP state president Satish Poonia said, ''I assure the party chief that we will go to villages, hamlets, and door to door, and the government will change in the name of Narendra Modi and his work, and also due to the hard work of the workers.'' He said there is huge resentment against the state government. ''People have suffered in the last four years and there is jungle raj in the state,'' Poonia said.

''In the history of Rajasthan, people have not seen such a worthless, useless and corrupt government,'' he added.