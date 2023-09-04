New CWC to have first meeting in Hyderabad on Sept 16

NEW DELHI: In a press conference held in Delhi on Monday, Congress General Secretary KC Venugopal made announcements regarding the newly constituted Congress Working Committee (CWC) and its first meeting in Hyderabad, Telangana.

"The Congress president has decided to convene the first meeting of the newly constituted Congress Working Committee (CWC) on September 16 at Hyderabad, Telangana...there will be an extended working committee on the next day along with CWC members, BCC presidents, and CLP leaders will also attend the meeting," said KC Venugopal.

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge had earlier announced the members of the new Congress Working Committee (CWC) in August which has a total of 39 leaders including Shashi Tharoor, Rahul Gandhi, Sachin Pilot, Adhir Ranjan Choudhary, Jairam Ramesh, Naseer Hussain, Alka Lamba, Supriya Srinate, Pawan Khera among others.

KC Venugopal further said, "A massive mega rally will be held on the evening of September 17 near Hyderabad...Congress president, former Congress presidents and other senior leaders will also attend the rally...We will launch five guarantees at the rally for the assembly elections in Telangana."

Furthermore, reminding of the importance of September 7 for Congress as the 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' had started on this day by Rahul Gandhi, KC Venugopal highlighted how the yatra created a positive impact for Congress in the country and announced 722 Bharat Jodo Yatra all over the nation on the first anniversary of 'Bharat Jodo Yatra'.

"On the first anniversary of the Bharat Jodo Yatra, we are launching 722 Bharat Jodo Yatra all over the country...In each district, on the evening of September 7, there will be a pad yatra led by congress leaders, and after the yatra, there will be a Bharat Jodo meeting as well," said Venugopal.

Talking about the 'One Nation, One Election' and the possibility of elections being advanced he said, "We are prepared for anything, our party is prepared for anything...if they (BJP) want early elections, they are in panic...let them do whatever they want," Venugopal also called 'One Nation, One Election' a clear attack on the federal system and parliamentary structure of the country.