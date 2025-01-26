New 32-km road to connect GST Road with ECR; will decongest Chengalpattu-Tambaram stretch

CHENNAI: To reduce traffic congestion on the stretch from Madurantakam to Tambaram on the Grand Southern Trunk (GST) Road, the state government is considering a new greenfield road that will connect Karunguzhi on GST Road to Poonjeri on East Coast Road (ECR) so that vehicles heading to the southern and eastern parts of the city can be diverted to ECR.

The state highways department has tasked the Tamil Nadu Road Development Company (TNRDC) with developing the proposed new alignment through a Public-Private Partnership (PPP) model.

According to TNRDC officials, the route from Chennai to Tindivanam via NH-32 (GST road) is one of the state's high-density corridors. From Chengalpattu to Tindivanam, the traffic intensity is over 65,000 passenger car units (PCUs), and from Tambaram to Tindivanam, it is nearly 1,000,000 PCUs.

As traffic increases along the Chengalpattu-Tambaram section of the GST Road, travel time rises, contributing to air pollution. "To reduce congestion in this area, traffic can be diverted before Chengalpattu by providing connectivity from Karunguzhi at Madurantakam on GST Road to Poonjeri at ECR/CPRR. This change would allow vehicles from the southern and eastern parts of the city to avoid travelling up to Chengalpattu and Tambaram," said an official.

A TNRDC official noted an existing road connecting Karunguzhi to the proposed Chennai Peripheral Ring Road (CPRR) near Manamathi, covering a distance of 31 km and linking several major district roads and state highways. “However, this existing road is narrow, and the right of way is less than 15 meters in several locations. One road overbridge and a major bridge across the Palar river need to be constructed. Additionally, bypasses and realignments must be created in several locations. Therefore, developing the existing alignment through the PPP model may not be feasible, so a greenfield alignment will be explored,” the official stated. TNRDC has floated a tender to appoint a consultancy to prepare a detailed feasibility report for a 32-km road connecting Karunguzhi to Poonjeri.

Connecting GST Road and ECR would provide direct access to Mamallapuram's tourist centre. "This reduction in travel time will also bring down carbon emissions and fuel savings," the official added.

The greenfield road has been proposed at a time when the highways department has speeded up the six-laning of the ECR, from Akkarai to Thiruvanmiyur, and the construction of an elevated road from Tidal Park Junction to Uthandi on ECR.

The highways department is also conducting a feasibility study of a sea-link road from Lighthouse to Kottivakkam on ECR.