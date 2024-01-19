Nayanthara issues apology note for 'Annapoorani' controversy

CHENNAI: Actor-producer Nayanthara on Thursday took to her Instagram and issued an apology note upon the controversy her film 'Annapoorani' had stirred recently. In the statement, she mentioned that she or her team did not intend to hurt anyone's sentiments.

The actor issued her apology on a letter with 'Jai Shri Ram' and Hindu religious symbol 'Om' written on it.

Taking to Instagram, the actor posted "I am writing this note with a heavy heart and a genuine desire to address the recent turn of events concerning our film, 'Annapoorni.' Crafting 'Annapoorni was not just a cinematic endeavor but a heartfelt pursuit of inspiring resilience and instilling the spirit of never giving up. It aimed to mirror life's journey, where we learn that obstacles can be overcome with sheer willpower”

“In our sincere attempt to share a positive message, we may have inadvertently caused hurt. We did not expect the removal of a censored film, previously showcased in theatres, from the OTT platform. My team and I never intended to hurt anyone's sentiments and we understand that the gravity of this issue. Being someone who wholely believes in God and frequently visits temples accross the country, it is the last thing I would intentionally do. To those whose feelings we've touched, I extend my sincere and heartfelt apologies," the post added.

"The intention behind Annapoorni was to uplift and inspire, not to cause distress Over the last two decades, my journey in the film industry has been guided with a singular intention - To spread positivity & foster learning from one another," she further said in her post.

The film Annapoorani ran into controversies after few Hindu groups accused it of spreading "anti-Hindu" propaganda. Subsequently, Netflix removed the film from its plaform last week.