Praveen Sood takes charge as new CBI Director

NEW DELHI: Praveen Sood, an IPS officer from the 1986 batch of the Karnataka cadre, has been appointed as the Director of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) by a high-level selection committee.

Currently serving as the Director General of Police (DGP) in Karnataka, Sood brings a wealth of experience and expertise to his new role.

The selection committee, comprising Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Chief Justice of India D.Y. Chandrachud, and the leader of the opposition in the Lok Sabha, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, unanimously agreed on Sood's appointment as the next CBI Director.

The decision was made during a meeting held on Saturday evening. The appointment comes as the tenure of the current CBI Director, Subodh Kumar Jaiswal is set to conclude on May 25.

Praveen Sood's impressive career spans several decades, during which he has served in various key positions within the police force. His appointment as the CBI Director is a testament to his dedication, professionalism, and track record in maintaining law and order. With his extensive experience in the IPS and his deep understanding of the intricacies of the Indian legal system, Sood is well-equipped to lead the country's premier investigative agency.

The CBI plays a crucial role in tackling high-profile cases related to corruption, economic offences, and other serious crimes. As its new Director, Praveen Sood will be responsible for overseeing and guiding the agency's operations, ensuring fair and impartial investigations, and upholding the highest standards of professionalism and integrity.

The appointment of Praveen Sood as the head of the CBI is expected to strengthen the agency's capabilities and reinforce public trust in its ability to deliver justice.

His appointment comes at a time when the CBI is facing numerous complex challenges and its role in maintaining the rule of law and combating crime is of paramount importance.

With his vast experience, leadership skills, and commitment to upholding the principles of justice, Praveen Sood is poised to lead the CBI towards greater effectiveness and transparency.

His appointment marks a new chapter in the agency's history, and it is hoped that under his stewardship, the CBI will continue to serve as a pillar of accountability and impartiality in India's law enforcement landscape.